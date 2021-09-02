Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled for 3-month-old in Oklahoma

The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued for a 3-month-old believed to have been taken by her mother was canceled after they were found safe.

Police in Oklahoma issued a statewide Amber Alert for Lelya Rivera Thursday morning. It was canceled shortly after.

They reported she was taken by her mother, 20-year-old Midaysia Highwalker, who allegedly made threatening remarks.

The Oklahoma City Police Department reported both Highwalker and the child were found safe.

Further details about the case were not available as of Thursday morning.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospital
CSRA sees first first known child death from COVID
Peter Berkery
Augusta shooting kills 1; suspect arrested on the scene
Grover Tuten Jr.
Richmond County ex-coroner pleads guilty to stealing from dead
School generic
I-TEAM: 3 incidents unreported by Columbia County schools
A sign heralds the new Dave and Buster's in Augusta.
Crews break ground on new Dave & Buster’s in Augusta

Latest News

The Tom Cruise "Top Gun" and "Mission: Impossible" films are delayed because of the pandemic.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ flies to 2022 due to coronavirus surge
The Savannah River Site covers 198,046 acres, including parts<br />of Aiken, Barnwell and...
SRS key contractor to require vaccinations for employment
The Tom Cruise "Top Gun" and "Mission: Impossible" films are delayed because of the pandemic.
COVID delays Tom Cruise movies
A ref has been banned after pulling a player's facemask
WATCH: Youth league referee banned after pulling player’s facemask