Aiken County Public School District to hold special meeting to discuss COVID concerns

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Public School District will hold a special-called meeting next week to discuss topics related to COVID concerns impacting area schools.

Details are limited but the meeting is scheduled to be held Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. Topics of discussion are said to pertain to quarantine frustrations and ways the school district can address COVID-19 within the state’s restrictions and requirements.

The meeting follows the school district’s report that over 4,000 student, just over 17% of the school’s student population, has been quarantined. This has led some parents to call for action . But the district can’t impose a mask mandate because a stipulation in the state budget bans that.

Recent data shows South Carolina has the worst rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the country, just slightly ahead of Alabama and Tennessee. School districts across South Carolina see varying levels of spread, some question what state health leaders can do to curb it — particularly when it comes to making masks mandatory.

Next week’s special-called meeting will be live-streamed for those who cannot make it in-person.

