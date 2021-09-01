Advertisement

Williston man arrested in solicitation of minor, prosecutors say

By Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Williston man has been arrested on a charge connected to solicitation of a minor, the state’s attorney general says.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on Wednesday announced the arrest of Brandon Lee Hanna, 37, of Williston.  

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Cayce Department of Public Safety made the arrest, Wilson reported. Investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, also a member of the state’s task force, assisted with this investigation.

Investigators say Hanna sent a sexually explicit image to someone be believed to be a minor.

Hanna was arrested Tuesday and is charged with one count of attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under age 18, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

