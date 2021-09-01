Advertisement

South Carolina names former grad assistant its starting QB

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021
(AP) - South Carolina has named former grad assistant and North Dakota State passer Zeb Noland as its starting quarterback for the Gamecocks’ opener against Eastern Illinois this weekend. Noland had been on coach Shane Beamer’s staff helping prep the quarterbacks for the season.

But after starter Luke Doty suffered a foot sprain earlier this month, Noland gave up his spot on the coaching staff to add to the quarterback depth. Less than two weeks later, Noland will get the first snap at home on Saturday night.

It’s the second straight season a graduate transfer has won the starting job after Colorado State’s Collin Hill.

