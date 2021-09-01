Advertisement

Some people are panic-buying toilet paper again

People have started hoarding toilet paper again, reports say.
People have started hoarding toilet paper again, reports say.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People have started needlessly panic-buying toilet paper again.

There’s no threat of a shortage unless panic buying itself depletes supplies.

You probably remember this happened in the initial reaction to the pandemic in 2020.

The fear of not having enough toilet paper snow-balled and created the very problem shoppers wanted to avoid -- a shortage.

Manufacturers eventually caught up with demand, but it took a while.

There are reports that it might be happening again as the delta variant spreads and coronavirus case counts and deaths rise.

According to USA Today and Reuters, manufacturers are working to meet the new spike in demand.

For example, Kimberly-Clark, which makes Cottonelle and Scott toilet tissue, said it is trying to produce more toilet tissue and get it shipped as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

School bus generic
All Richmond County schools going virtual for 2 days next week
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Crashes kill 1 in Aiken County, cause injuries in Augusta
Kyadiar Oliver
Glenn Hills High teen charged with sexual assault of 14-year-old
William Burum
Man sentenced to life for violent 2017 Augusta hotel murder
School generic
I-TEAM: 3 incidents unreported by Columbia County schools

Latest News

.
‘There’s rules for a reason:’ Grand Strand fishing community reacts to flounder bust
Edgefield County generic
All Richmond County schools going virtual for 2 days next week
Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported...
1 student hurt, North Carolina school on lockdown after shooting on campus
In this courtroom artist's sketch, R. Kelly, left, listens during his trial in New York,...
R. Kelly accuser says he kept gun nearby while berating her