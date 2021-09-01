Advertisement

Sheriff: Brazilian man killed 3 Florida women 2 decades ago

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Brazilian man who died in a plane crash in South America in 2005 was responsible for the slayings of three Florida women two decades ago.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said DNA identified the culprit as Roberto Fernandes, who fled to Brazil shortly after his final victim’s body was discovered in Miami.

Brazil has no extradition treaty with the U.S.

Investigators said all three women who were slain had substance abuse problems and turned to prostitution to support their habits.

Fernandes died in a 2005 plane crash. His body was exhumed in Brazil to check for the DNA match.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus generic
All Richmond County schools going virtual for 2 days next week
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Crashes kill 1 in Aiken County, cause injuries in Augusta
Kyadiar Oliver
Glenn Hills High teen charged with sexual assault of 14-year-old
William Burum
Man sentenced to life for violent 2017 Augusta hotel murder
From left: Dontell Harling and Jerome Wise
One suspect charged, two sought in fatal Aiken shooting

Latest News

.
‘There’s rules for a reason:’ Grand Strand fishing community reacts to flounder bust
Kiss and crew are fully vaccinated, but are all isolating for the next 10 days out of...
Kiss postpones tour after founding members test positive for COVID
Venice chiropractor says he's helping students opt out of wearing a mask in school.
Florida chiropractor defends signing school mask exemption forms the school board won’t accept
FILE PHOTO: Football
COVID puts Laney-Josey football game on hold for now
FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows...
Judge: Ahmaud Arbery’s past troubles irrelevant to trial