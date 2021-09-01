Self-taught artist shares passion for painting with murals

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local artist is using her passion of painting to hopefully inspire others. Morgan Brunty is a self-taught artist and paints murals and other pieces and she recently just finished a mural inside of a local restaurant.

“This lady was like that’s going to take you forever and I was like oh believe me I know,” said Brunty.

Brunty’s paintings and murals are pretty hard to miss. Especially the most recent mural she painted inside of El Rey’s on Washington Road.

“I started something and I didn’t really have a plan for it and it’s kind of just skyrocketed,” she said.

Since she could remember, Brunty knew she loved art and painting.

“It’s just been a whole life type deal. I started painting when I was like super young and just kind of continued to do it throughout my entire life,” she said.

But it wasn’t until recently that she started to turn her passion into much more, also switching her major from nursing to art and becoming a self-taught artist.

“I kind of just started working on my own business working on commissions, posting. Just trying to get as much of my work out there as I could and it started to pick up through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and I had people messaging me, they were requesting paintings, murals and it just took off from there,” she said.

And with the help of social media, a little trial and error and lots of practice, well, Brunty’s work has taken off capturing the attention of many people; something she never thought would happen.

“It’s awesome. I’m always kind of blown away like, you like this? You like this a lot? Like really? I don’t know it’s kind of surreal,” she said.

Brunty says art is an escape for her.

“Nothing else matters when I’m working on it. So I’ll spend like five hours painting and I’m like oh no I have to do other things with my life, but I really enjoy it; it’s fun,” she said.

And she hopes to inspire others to follow their passion one stroke at a time.

“I think art is such a universal thing that everyone can do it. Everyone can paint, everyone can have colors,” she said.

Brunty says she wants to be a full-time artist at some point. She said that mural in El Rey took her about four days to complete.

If you’re interested in purchasing any of her work you can contact her on social media at mbruntyart on Facebook and Instagram.

