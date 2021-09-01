Advertisement

Saints opener vs. Packers moved to Jacksonville after Ida

FILE - Fans arrive at the Louisiana Superdome before an NFL football game between the New...
FILE - Fans arrive at the Louisiana Superdome before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the New York Giants in New Orleans, in this Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009, file photo. Amid public and political scrutiny, the New Orleans Saints have adopted a new refund policy allowing fans to relinquish their season tickets and get their money back. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(AP) - The New Orleans Saints will play their season opener in Jacksonville after being displaced by Hurricane Ida. Instead of playing in the Superdome for the Sept. 12 opener against the Green Bay Packers, the Saints will host the game at the home of the Jaguars.

The Superdome appears to have been spared significant damage from the powerful Category 4 hurricane.

But there are logistical challenges with staffing an NFL game there in the near future because of the widespread damage in the New Orleans area.

