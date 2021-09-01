Retired war veteran celebrates 98th birthday

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. (WALB) - Lt. Col. Robert Phillips celebrated his 98th birthday with the help of Robins Air Force Base in Houston County.

Lt. Col. Robert Phillips' 98th birthday. (Robins Air Force Base)

Personnel on the base led Lt. Col. Phillips on a special tour to commemorate Tuesday’s occasion.

Phillips was an aircrew member and a navigator during World War II. He also flew over the Korean and Vietnam Wars during his service.

On Friday, Phillips met with airmen who took him aboard an E-8C Joint Surveillance attack radar system aircraft to share experiences.

Phillips is an Albany native and now lives in Cordele. There was also a celebration Tuesday in Vienna to honor Phillips’ birthday.

