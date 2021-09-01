Retired war veteran celebrates 98th birthday
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. (WALB) - Lt. Col. Robert Phillips celebrated his 98th birthday with the help of Robins Air Force Base in Houston County.
Personnel on the base led Lt. Col. Phillips on a special tour to commemorate Tuesday’s occasion.
Phillips was an aircrew member and a navigator during World War II. He also flew over the Korean and Vietnam Wars during his service.
On Friday, Phillips met with airmen who took him aboard an E-8C Joint Surveillance attack radar system aircraft to share experiences.
Phillips is an Albany native and now lives in Cordele. There was also a celebration Tuesday in Vienna to honor Phillips’ birthday.
Happy Birthday Lt. Col. Robert Phillips!
