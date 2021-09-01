Advertisement

Parents call for action after 4,000 Aiken County students quarantined

By William Rioux
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of desks are empty this week in Aiken County classrooms. The district just released new COVID numbers showing more than 4,000 students in quarantine for COVID. That’s the highest number in quarantine we’ve seen so far this year from any county in our area.

Parents are calling on county leaders to act after the district released these new numbers yesterday. Out of 23,000, more than 4,000 are quarantined. To put that in perspective, that’s 17 percent of the total student body population.

We asked the county if a mask mandate is something on the table. They told us no. Now one mom says she feels like her hands are tied.

“It’s just is so frustrating that it seems like nobody cares,” said Joy Ellenberger.

Ellenberger has two kids in the Aiken County School System.

“I feel like she’s just a sitting duck like I’m just sending her in there waiting to get COVID,” she said.

“It doesn’t surprise me because we’re not doing anything to prevent it from happening,” she said.

Ellenberger says at this point this isn’t a situation of “if” they get COVID but “when.”

“I’ve been very very anxious just feeling like we’re just waiting,” she said.

Just last week the South Carolina Department of Education said masks will be required on school buses.

So we asked what the next steps are to your local elected leaders. The Aiken County Council says there has been no talk of a mask mandate in schools.

“I mean I think the numbers with the district are just representing the numbers in the CSRA but nobody is making any changes and it’s frustrating,” she said.

Aiken County schools plans to increase social distancing from three to six feet and continue sanitizing as much as they can.

“One day at a time and cross my fingers and wait because I feel like it’s a question of when not if,” she said.

We also reached out to the City of Aiken to see if they are considering a mask mandate for schools but we haven’t heard back yet.

