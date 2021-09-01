Advertisement

Panthers feel QB Sam Darnold will ‘benefit from a reset’

(via Carolina Panthers (custom credit))
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(AP) - The Panthers are relying on Sam Darnold to help them become relevant again. The Panthers traded second-, fourth- and sixth-round picks to the Jets earlier this offseason for the 2018 No. 3 overall pick, who was just 13-25 in three seasons as a starter.

Darnold is a bit of a reclamation project. But the Panthers feel he can thrive in the right environment and help them rebound from a 5-11 season. He has the weapons to work with.

Running back Christian McCaffrey is back after missing 13 games with injuries last season.

Wide receivers D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson are coming off 1,000-yard campaigns. And rookie wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. and veteran tight end Dan Arnold should help on offense.

