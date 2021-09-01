Advertisement

Panthers’ Darnold has playmakers if O-line can protect him

Sam Darnold throwing in week one of the Carolina Panthers OTA
Sam Darnold throwing in week one of the Carolina Panthers OTA(WBTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(AP) - The Panthers have one of the most dynamic players in the league in running back Christian McCaffrey and a pair of returning 1,000-yard receivers in D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson along with super-talented rookie Terrace Marshall Jr.

One of the biggest questions will be if the offensive line can protect new starting quarterback Sam Darnold and if he can get the ball to them in time to make plays.

Darnold was sacked 98 times during his three seasons with the Jets.

