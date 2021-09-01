Advertisement

New Harrisburg school now in session, teaching students cyber and STEM

By Zayna Haliburton
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - School just started this week for a new non-profit private school in the Harrisburg area. It’s the first year for Challenge Preparatory Academy. Their goal is to prepare students for college and careers within cyber and STEM.

A dream Dr. Mayreather Willis has had for years has finally come to fruition. After more than 20 years in education, she opened her own school.

“It is wonderful. The kids are great, the parents are great,” she said.

One parent said he decided to enroll his son because of the smaller setting and the focus on cyber and STEM. Dr. Willis says it was important to her to bring this to the Harrisburg area.

“I wanted Challenge to be that bridge, come through us and cross over into the community where you can get a great paying job,” said Willis.

Challenge Preparatory Academy currently has fifth through eighth-graders, but hopes to expand down the road. Dr. Willis says with help from teacher Tiffoni Moss they both make sure all students receive the education they need in order to move forward.

“If we have a student that has been promoted, but still has learning gaps because they learned online for an entire year, then she’s able to work one on one with them to close those learning gaps to then introduce them to their grade level,” she said.

Moss returned from teaching in China a year ago and says she’s excited for the year.

“My goal for the students is to help them see their potential, help them understand that growth is a constant mindset and that even though something is hard, you can understand, you can get through it,” said Moss.

Ultimately Dr. Willis says she wants to get more kids in the door and is working on fundraising efforts to do so.

If you want to learn more about Challenge Preparatory Academy, visit their website at https://www.challengeprepacademy.org/. They are still accepting fifth through seventh-grade students. They’re also offering nightly cyber classes for adults.

MORE: | Nonprofit school revitalizes learning in this Augusta neighborhood

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus generic
All Richmond County schools going virtual for 2 days next week
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Crashes kill 1 in Aiken County, cause injuries in Augusta
Kyadiar Oliver
Glenn Hills High teen charged with sexual assault of 14-year-old
Peter Berkery
Augusta shooting kills 1; suspect arrested on the scene
William Burum
Man sentenced to life for violent 2017 Augusta hotel murder

Latest News

Confederate monument
City revisits fate of Augusta’s Confederate monument
local couple
Local couple drives cross-country to raise awareness for ALS
local couple
Local couple drives cross country for a good cause
Confederate monument
City revisits fate of Confederate monuments