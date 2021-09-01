New Harrisburg school now in session, teaching students cyber and STEM

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - School just started this week for a new non-profit private school in the Harrisburg area. It’s the first year for Challenge Preparatory Academy. Their goal is to prepare students for college and careers within cyber and STEM.

A dream Dr. Mayreather Willis has had for years has finally come to fruition. After more than 20 years in education, she opened her own school.

“It is wonderful. The kids are great, the parents are great,” she said.

One parent said he decided to enroll his son because of the smaller setting and the focus on cyber and STEM. Dr. Willis says it was important to her to bring this to the Harrisburg area.

“I wanted Challenge to be that bridge, come through us and cross over into the community where you can get a great paying job,” said Willis.

Challenge Preparatory Academy currently has fifth through eighth-graders, but hopes to expand down the road. Dr. Willis says with help from teacher Tiffoni Moss they both make sure all students receive the education they need in order to move forward.

“If we have a student that has been promoted, but still has learning gaps because they learned online for an entire year, then she’s able to work one on one with them to close those learning gaps to then introduce them to their grade level,” she said.

Moss returned from teaching in China a year ago and says she’s excited for the year.

“My goal for the students is to help them see their potential, help them understand that growth is a constant mindset and that even though something is hard, you can understand, you can get through it,” said Moss.

Ultimately Dr. Willis says she wants to get more kids in the door and is working on fundraising efforts to do so.

If you want to learn more about Challenge Preparatory Academy, visit their website at https://www.challengeprepacademy.org/. They are still accepting fifth through seventh-grade students. They’re also offering nightly cyber classes for adults.

