Mickelson, Couples added as assistant Ryder Cup captains

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(AP) - Phil Mickelson is returning for his 13th consecutive Ryder Cup, this time without his clubs.

Mickelson fills out the roster of five assistant captains to Steve Stricker for the American team that tries to win the cup back from Europe at Whistling Straits later this month.

Fred Couples also was announced as an assistant. He joins Jim Furyk, Zach Johnson and Davis Love III. Mickelson holds the Ryder Cup record with 12 appearances as a player.

That dates to 1995 at Oak Hill. The Americans won three of those 12 Ryder Cups.

