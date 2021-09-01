Advertisement

Mets acting GM Zack Scott arrested on DUI charge

(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(AP) - The New York Mets say they are ``surprised and deeply disappointed’' to learn acting general manager Zack Scott has been arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated.

The New York Post reported Wednesday that Scott was found sleeping in his car in White Plains, New York, at 4:17 a.m. Tuesday.

The 44-year-old refused to give blood or submit to a breathalyzer but did a field sobriety test and failed, White Plains Police Capt. James Spencer told the Post.

Scott was hired as the Mets’ assistant general manager last offseason to work under close friend and former colleague Jared Porter, who was later fired for sending sexually explicit text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016.

