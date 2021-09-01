Advertisement

Merriweather Middle School goes to home learning

By Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Merriweather Middle School in Edgefield County has joined the list of local schools transitioning to home learning as a resurgent COVID outbreak sweeps the CSRA.

It comes as the super-contagious delta variant of coronavirus strikes local school districts like never before, affecting children more than the initial version of the virus.

Remote learning will begin Thursday for Merriweather students, the Edgefield County School District announced.

District officials said they are making the move due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines within the school population. The decision was made after consultation with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control experts.

MORE | Pandemic test scores raise alarm for S.C. superintendent

School officials expect remote learning to extend through next week, with students returning to in-person learning Sept. 13.

The announcement came a day after we learned that more than 17 percent of Aiken County students are quarantined.

It also came after the Richmond County School System said it will transition all schools to home learning for two days after the Labor Day holiday.

School districts in McCormick and Bamberg counties as well as Williston have transitioned to home learning for at least the rest of this week.

Bamberg County School Districts 1 and 2 are going virtual due to the current COVID conditions in their schools. Students will be learning from Wednesday through Sept 8. Bamberg County district officials came to their decision due to the student/staff COVID positivity rates as well as the volume of quarantining. All staff except those in isolation or in quarantine are to report to schools and work at normal working times.

The Allendale County school district is also following a virtual learning model through Sept. 8.

The South Carolina districts are unable to mandate masks because of a state stipulation banning them from doing so — although the state Supreme Court this week heard arguments in legal cases seeking to strike down the proviso.

In Georgia, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey says spread of the virus is occurring in schools.

“We’re seeing a significant number of cases among school-aged children, and the number of cases has nearly quadrupled over the last couple of weeks, with the sharpest increase, the highest number of cases, in children aged 11 to 17,” she said.

MORE | COVID surge overruns local hospitals, slowing ambulance responses

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus generic
All Richmond County schools going virtual for 2 days next week
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Crashes kill 1 in Aiken County, cause injuries in Augusta
Kyadiar Oliver
Glenn Hills High teen charged with sexual assault of 14-year-old
William Burum
Man sentenced to life for violent 2017 Augusta hotel murder
School generic
I-TEAM: 3 incidents unreported by Columbia County schools

Latest News

.
‘There’s rules for a reason:’ Grand Strand fishing community reacts to flounder bust
Apple Wallet ID
Apple to roll out digital driver’s licenses for Georgia residents
Williston man arrested in solicitation of minor, prosecutors say
Grover Tuten Jr.
Richmond County ex-coroner pleads guilty to stealing from dead