Local couple drives cross-country to raise awareness for ALS

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Going cross-country for a good cause. We first told you last year about this pair from Martinez driving around the nation to raise money and awareness for ALS.

The duo set out with a goal of raising $5,000. One dollar for every mile they drove. Now they’re back and tell us they raised way more than their goal.

After nearly a year of planning and saving, John Robert Herzberg and his girlfriend Bethany Marshall rented a van and drove across the country to raise money and awareness for ALS. Herzberg has a close relationship with his uncle, who’s been battling the disease for years.

“He was messaging us the whole time on Facebook and everything, commenting, and he was extremely happy we were doing that for ALS,” said Herzberg.

The couple took a two-week trip to California and back, stopping in 15 states along the way.

“In Atlanta we met with an ALS advocate. In Texas we met with an ALS advocate. And in California we met with an ALS advocate,” he said.

They spent eight to 10 hours a day on the roads with the goal of raising one dollar for every mile they drove. In the end, they passed their goal by more than $1,000 all going to ALS charity.

“I was worried people wouldn’t care because this is a disease no one really knows about but people really reached out,” he said.

Herzberg says the trip made him realize the good in people. And driving around with a big sticker on the side of the van caught a lot of attention.

“Usually at gas stations people would ask us what we were doing. We had met one lady whose sister had passed away from ALS, so people were really happy to see us,” he said.

The trip was so successful the couple actually did another one to Niagara Falls. And they’re planning another trip to South Dakota. Traveling across the country while raising awareness for a disease that hits so close to home.

They said the hardest part was actually spending all that time in the car. And the transmission on their rental van blew out in Oklahoma City so they had to rent another car to take the rest of the way.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.