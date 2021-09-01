Advertisement

Kraft’s mac and cheese-flavored ice cream is back

Kraft Heinz Company and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream are teaming up again to offer another run of...
Kraft Heinz Company and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream are teaming up again to offer another run of their mac and cheese-flavored ice cream.(Van Leeuwen Ice Cream via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - I scream, you scream, we all scream for ... mac and cheese?

Kraft macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream is back, and here’s the scoop on how to get it.

The Kraft Heinz Company is partnering again with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to create the product.

That company is selling $12 pints on its website, with a limit of two per customer.

It also has a link to participating stores, but that information isn’t online as of Wednesday morning.

The two companies launched a limited run of the mac and cheese-flavored ice cream in July and it sold out quickly.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus generic
All Richmond County schools going virtual for 2 days next week
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Crashes kill 1 in Aiken County, cause injuries in Augusta
Kyadiar Oliver
Glenn Hills High teen charged with sexual assault of 14-year-old
William Burum
Man sentenced to life for violent 2017 Augusta hotel murder
From left: Dontell Harling and Jerome Wise
One suspect charged, two sought in fatal Aiken shooting

Latest News

.
‘There’s rules for a reason:’ Grand Strand fishing community reacts to flounder bust
Hospitals in some southern states are being hit hard by coronavirus patients, taxing the system.
COVID-19: Where the US stands in the fight against the delta variant
The Louisiana State Police released images Tuesday of Hurricane Ida damage along I-55 near the...
In Ida’s aftermath, no quick relief in sight for Louisiana
A sign heralds the new Dave and Buster's in Augusta.
Crews break ground on new Dave & Buster’s in Augusta