Help needed to find runaway teen from Grovetown

Amiya Dantignac
Amiya Dantignac(Source: The Grovetown Department of Public Safety)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Grovetown Department of Public Safety is reaching out to the public for their assistance in locating a 15-year-old girl.

Amiya Dantignac is about 5 feet tall, weighs 162 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen last Friday, August 27, around 7 p.m. She was also last seen at the 200 block of 3rd Avenue, Grovetown, GA 30813.

She was wearing a black shirt, black and white pajama pants, and black slides.

Officials say Dantignac is known to frequent the Harrisburg area of Augusta, Georgia.

If you have any information or have seen Dantignac, you are asked to contact the Grovetown Department of Public Safety Investigator at 706-863-1212.

