‘You can learn anything at any age’: Helms Career Education offers variety of training programs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From construction to computer skills, you can learn it all at Helms Career Education. It’s a division of Goodwill and it just got a $10,000 grant from the Bank of America. The money will help them offer training programs at little or in most cases no cost to its students.

Administrative and office skills to certified flooring installation are just a few training programs you can take. We’re told that enrollment is looking good so far.

Janice Chavez has been out of work for a couple of years and decided it was time to get back in the workforce. Chavez got hired at Goodwill right after she completed a few of the courses.

“It was really an awesome feeling. I knew I was capable of doing so many different things, but being able to have the opportunity to show to someone you can which is really important the older you get. People don’t quite often want to hire you when you’re older,” she said.

She works as an employment resource specialist and says she enjoys it.

“I really like the fact that I’m able to help other people and I would like to continue to do, so it’s really been an awesome experience being here,” said Leah Pontani, Senior VP of Career Development.

Pontani says registration numbers are almost on track compared to their pre-COVID numbers. She says 70 percent of people enrolling in these programs are 45 years old or younger.

“We are seeing starting wages now creep up from $10 an hour to around $13.30 an hour, so the individuals that are entering the workforce right now are definitely looking at some of those higher-wage positions,” she said.

Pontani says they service 31 counties in Georgia and four in South Carolina so choosing what programs to offer is a careful process.

“It’s really important for us to keep our pulse on what’s going on in each of those local communities. If new companies are coming or leaving, so that we can understand which education and training programs will lead to direct employment for those individuals,” she said.

Chavez says to anyone interested in enrolling, go for it.

“It not only gives you that refresher, but it gives you that confidence, that feeling that you can learn anything at any age, so it’s very rewarding,” she said.

They’re currently enrolling for certified medical administrative assistants and certified flooring installation in Augusta. The deadline to register is September 6. There are some virtual options, too. For more information and to register, visit the Helms Career Education website.

