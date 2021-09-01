Held in Augusta, teen charged in Bulloch County triple murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A teenage suspect being held in Augusta has been charged in connection with a July 4 triple homicide in Bulloch County, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

The GBI has charged Rolando Millan, 16, of East Point, with three counts of felony murder in connection with the deaths of Brittany Sneed Mack, Travis Sneed and Kristina Soles.

The GBI said Wednesday morning that Millan is in custody at a state youth detention center in Augusta on unrelated charges.

The triple murder was discovered after a neighbor in the Lundy Trailer Park outside Statesboro called 911 on the night of Independence Day to report someone shot. Deputies came and found Brittany Sneed Mack shot on a back porch.

Once they secured the home, authorities found Travis Sneed, and Kristina Soles dead, as well.

Brittany Sneed Mack and Travis Sneed were brother and sister.

Statesboro’s mayor spoke about the deaths at a City Council meeting in July. He said it might have happened outside the city’s jurisdiction but heartbreak over something like this doesn’t stop at the city limits.

“But to lose them in an act of violence such as what we saw ... it makes it that much more tragic in our community,” Mayor Jonathan McCollar said.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.