Advertisement

Funeral set Friday for North Augusta police officer killed by COVID

By Will Volk
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Funeral services have been set for a North Augusta Department of Public Safety officer who passed away Monday after a battle with COVID-19.

Services for Dustin Michael Beasley, 30, of Blackville, will be held at noon Friday at the Barnwell First Baptist Church with the Revs. Lee Clamp, Jeffrey Ray and Bart Kelly officiating, according to Folk Funeral Home.

MORE | COVID surge overruns local hospitals, slowing ambulance response times

Burial will follow in the Barnwell County Memory Gardens on Reynolds Road with Masonic Rites and law enforcement honors.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Folk Funeral Home in Williston.

North Augusta Public Safety Department officers lined Georgia Avenue on Monday night to honor Beasley, remembering him as a man of integrity and high moral standards. He leaves behind a wife and young son.

Officers held back tears as about 20 police cars lined the street, spending more than half an hour parked with lights on to honor Beasley.

He joined the North Augusta Department of Public Safety in December. Before that, he served in Williston and Barnwell’s police departments and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus generic
All Richmond County schools going virtual for 2 days next week
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Crashes kill 1 in Aiken County, cause injuries in Augusta
Kyadiar Oliver
Glenn Hills High teen charged with sexual assault of 14-year-old
William Burum
Man sentenced to life for violent 2017 Augusta hotel murder
From left: Dontell Harling and Jerome Wise
One suspect charged, two sought in fatal Aiken shooting

Latest News

The FDA has not given authorization to the COVID-19 booster shot plan, as it continues to...
FDA reportedly frustrated over White House booster shot promise
school generic
Here’s the plan for Richmond County schools to go virtual for 2 days
School bus generic
All Richmond County schools going virtual for 2 days next week
Jury selection in murder trial underway
S.C. Supreme Court hears arguments in school mask battle