Funeral set Friday for North Augusta police officer killed by COVID

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Funeral services have been set for a North Augusta Department of Public Safety officer who passed away Monday after a battle with COVID-19.

Services for Dustin Michael Beasley, 30, of Blackville, will be held at noon Friday at the Barnwell First Baptist Church with the Revs. Lee Clamp, Jeffrey Ray and Bart Kelly officiating, according to Folk Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in the Barnwell County Memory Gardens on Reynolds Road with Masonic Rites and law enforcement honors.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Folk Funeral Home in Williston.

North Augusta Public Safety Department officers lined Georgia Avenue on Monday night to honor Beasley, remembering him as a man of integrity and high moral standards. He leaves behind a wife and young son.

Officers held back tears as about 20 police cars lined the street, spending more than half an hour parked with lights on to honor Beasley.

He joined the North Augusta Department of Public Safety in December. Before that, he served in Williston and Barnwell’s police departments and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

