FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Temperatures will remain in the mid 70s early this morning. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 8-12 mph.

Ida’s remnants will combine with a cold front today and bring isolated showers to the region during the day. Highs this afternoon should stay in the mid to upper 80s with more clouds than sun during the day and isolated rain chances. Winds will be out of the west-southwest between 10-15 mph ahead of the front.

The cold front moves through by Thursday morning bringing a little taste of fall to the CSRA into the weekend. Unseasonably dry weather moves in with a strong surface high. Temperatures will be near normal, but humidity will be much lower with dew points in the low 60s.

Low temperatures early Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Mostly sunny skies are expected Thursday with highs near 90. Winds will be out of the north-northeast between 5-10 mph.

Low temperatures Friday through Sunday will be down in the mid to low 60s. Highs Friday through Sunday will be near 90 with mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.