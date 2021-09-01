FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

The CSRA looks mostly dry for the rest of today into tonight. Skies will gradually begin to clear heading into the overnight as a cold front moves through the region. This front will bring much drier air to the region through the weekend. Lows tonight will drop to the mid and upper 60s for areas along and north of I-20. Areas south of I-20 will stay in the low 70s. Winds will be variable tonight generally less than 5 mph as the front passes.

Much drier air moves in the next few days dropping the humidity and low temperatures. (WRDW)

The cold front moves through by Thursday morning bringing a little taste of fall to the CSRA into the weekend. Unseasonably dry weather moves in with with winds turning out of the north and northeast. Highs on Thursday will still be able to reach the mid and upper 80s thanks to mostly sunny skies, but humidity will be much lower. Winds will be out of the north-northeast between 5-10 mph.

Low temperatures early Friday are expected to be the coolest we have seen in about a month. Sunrise temperatures will bottom out in the mid to low 60s for most of the area, but a few spots north of Augusta could get down into the 50s. A few clouds are expected Friday, but we will stay dry with low humidity and highs near 90. Winds will be out of the east-northeast between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows Saturday through Sunday will be down in the mid to low 60s. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be near 90 with mostly sunny skies.

A little bit more humidity enter the forecast by early next week bringing morning low back up close to 70. Slightly better rain chances look possible by the middle of next week.

