Falcons head into rebuilding year with new coach, no Julio

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) celebrates his touchdown with team mates during the...
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) celebrates his touchdown with team mates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(AP) - Coming off a dismal season, the Atlanta Falcons head into a rebuilding year with a new coach, a new general manager and no Julio Jones.

The Falcons traded the greatest receiver in franchise history, the most prominent in a series of moves that were needed just to make the salary cap work. With all the changes, not much is expected in 2021.

Matt Ryan is back at quarterback, and Calvin Ridley has emerged as one of the league’s top receivers. But the Falcons are extremely young on the offensive line, and the defense looks shaky, too.

