Richmond County ex-coroner pleads guilty to stealing from dead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After serving three years in prison for using a deceased person’s credit card, Richmond County’s former coroner pleaded guilty to state charges this week for stealing from the dead.

On Monday, 78-year-old Grover Tuten Jr. entered a guilty plea for five counts of theft and three counts of violation of oath by a public officer.

Tuten agreed to pay restitution full restitution of $46,087.85 in exchange for a parole sentence.

At the hearing, Tuten expressed deep remorse for his actions, his defense attorney Danny Durham tells News 12.

Tuten was elected coroner in 2004 and worked in the coroner’s office for 26 years.

In 2015, federal and state charges were brought against Tuten after investigations found he was stealing from the dead when he was coroner.

In September 2015, he pleaded guilty to federal charges for his repeated use of a deceased person’s debit card without authorization. He was sentenced to 36 months in prison.

According to evidence, the victim passed away on August 24, 2012. Afterward, and while he was the Richmond County coroner, Tuten obtained the victim’s bank card from the victim’s caretaker. Tuten proceeded to unlawfully make 33 ATM withdrawals in the Augusta area. Many of these withdrawals were captured on bank surveillance video. Tuten unlawfully received $9,800 in cash because of his theft.

On Monday, Tuten pleaded to state charges which alleged he stole money and property from deceased victims between 2006 and 2012.

Prior reports by News 12 detailed records of Tuten’s misdeeds. Officials previously reported Tuten stole more than $59,000 from several people and overcharged for death certificates and storage and burying people without the family’s consent.

Tuten pleaded with presiding Judge Jesse Stone to allow him to serve a probationary sentence so he could spend time with his sick wife of 62 years who was recently placed in hospice, Durham tells News 12.

Stone accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Tuten to a 15-year probation term.

