Crews break ground on new Dave & Buster’s in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new place to party coming to the CSRA.

Construction crews broke ground Tuesday on the new Dave & Buster’s.

The high-end arcade and sports bar is going in right in between News 12′s new home and Costco off Riverwatch Parkway, near Topgolf and Cabela’s.

Before the pandemic, it was set to open in 2021, but the start of construction was pushed back.

We’ve reached out to their corporate office to find out when they hope to open the doors, and we’ll let you know when we find that out.

