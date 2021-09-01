COVID puts Laney-Josey football game on hold for now

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to a confirmed positive COVID-19 case and related quarantine cases impacting the T. W. Josey High School football program, the game scheduled for Friday will be rescheduled.

The Richmond County School System on Wednesday morning announced the cancellation of the game against Lucy Craft Laney High School.

Ticket holders will receive a refund from GoFan within two to three business days.

The cancellation comes ahead of two days of virtual learning that are planned next week by the school district .

After the Labor Day holiday, home learning is planned Tuesday and Wednesday while the district staff deep-cleans school properties.

The game rescheduling is another sign of how this year’s COVID outbreak, driven by the super-contagious delta variant of coronavirus, is striking local school districts like never before .

Georgia health officials say COVID cases in kids have quadrupled over the past several weeks. The highest increase is in kids 11 to 17 years old.

And across the river in Aiken County, 17.31% of the student population is being quarantined .

