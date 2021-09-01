Advertisement

COVID puts Laney-Josey football game on hold for now

By Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to a confirmed positive COVID-19 case and related quarantine cases impacting the T. W. Josey High School football program, the game scheduled for Friday will be rescheduled.

The Richmond County School System on Wednesday morning announced the cancellation of the game against Lucy Craft Laney High School.

Ticket holders will receive a refund from GoFan within two to three business days.

COVID UPDATES | Georgia sets new high cases as kids hit hard

The cancellation comes ahead of two days of virtual learning that are planned next week by the school district.

After the Labor Day holiday, home learning is planned Tuesday and Wednesday while the district staff deep-cleans school properties.

The game rescheduling is another sign of how this year’s COVID outbreak, driven by the super-contagious delta variant of coronavirus, is striking local school districts like never before.

Georgia health officials say COVID cases in kids have quadrupled over the past several weeks. The highest increase is in kids 11 to 17 years old.

And across the river in Aiken County, 17.31% of the student population is being quarantined.

MORE | Schools release latest COVID totals in Richmond, Columbia counties

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus generic
All Richmond County schools going virtual for 2 days next week
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Crashes kill 1 in Aiken County, cause injuries in Augusta
Kyadiar Oliver
Glenn Hills High teen charged with sexual assault of 14-year-old
William Burum
Man sentenced to life for violent 2017 Augusta hotel murder
From left: Dontell Harling and Jerome Wise
One suspect charged, two sought in fatal Aiken shooting

Latest News

Hospitals in some southern states are being hit hard by coronavirus patients, taxing the system.
COVID-19: Where the US stands in the fight against the delta variant
Jury selection in murder trial underway
S.C. Supreme Court hears arguments in school mask battle
Coronavirus in Georgia.
COVID updates: Georgia sets new high cases as kids hit hard
Dustin Michael Beasley
Funeral set Friday for North Augusta police officer killed by COVID