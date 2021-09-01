City revisits fate of Augusta’s Confederate monument

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s 75 feet tall and stands right in the heart of downtown Augusta. Conversations picking up once again about the fate of the Confederate monument on Broad Street. Last December Augusta’s Task Force on Confederate Monuments made recommendations to move it.

Here is a full list of those recommendations:

Renaming the Calhoun Expressway, Gordon Highway and Fort Gordon.

Removing signage and monuments connected to Jefferson Highway.

Relocating monuments that stand on Greene Street and Broad Street.

‘No nation rose so white and fare. None fell so pure of crime’ - these words inscribed on the monument have some people calling for its removal and others fighting to preserve it. It’s not a new debate but both sides are wondering if this time leaders will make a decision.

Should it stay or should it go?

“Citizens today and their elected representatives can say we don’t want those things in our public spaces,” said John Hayes.

John Hayes is a history professor at AU and he’s a member of the Mayor’s Confederate Monument and Names Task Force. The task force recommended moving two monuments and renaming several landmarks named after Confederate generals. The commission never moved forward with it.

“We don’t want the things that inspired people to mobilize in the first place to just die through the passage of time or political inertia” he said.

So they brought them back this time with hopes of action.

“Other communities in Georgia - Decatur, Georgia, Athens, Georgia, some others we can add to the list, they have taken action,” he said.

So how much would it cost?

Right now the task force estimates completing all the recommendations would be around $1.5 million. The plan is to look for outside funding sources and grants. For comparison, in New Orleans, they removed four monuments for a total of $2.1 million.

Members of the organization ‘Save the Monuments’ said in a statement:

“Our Augusta community faces financial challenges in providing for the disadvantaged and underserved...money and resources that would go to move the monuments would be much better spent to help the entire community.”

“Those monuments were put up by people who thought the Confederacy was the best nation that had ever existed. Just because people in the past thought that, and put those monuments up doesn’t mean we’re stuck with them,” said Hayes.

Commissioners will have a more in-depth conversation next week about the legality, cost, and all other questions. They’re also offering public participation so you can voice your thoughts.

READ THE 2020 TASK FORCE ON CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS, STREET NAMES, AND LANDMARKS FINAL REPORT:

