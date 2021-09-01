City leaders deciding next steps for empty commission seat following Sias’ suspension

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s an empty seat in Augusta commission. Tuesday was the first time city leaders met since the suspension of District 4 Commissioner Sammie Sias. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp just suspended Sias from office Monday, but did not appoint anyone to take his place.

While he’s suspended Commissioner Sias is not allowed to vote or participate in meetings so of course, that’s the reason for his absence today. But since Monday we’ve been trying to learn what this means for his seat, and apparently, so have city leaders.

An empty seat and a lot of questions.

“We can’t get distracted by the noise, we have to continue pushing the city forward,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson, District 1.

“Noise” that left one fewer commissioner in chambers today.

After being federally charged with lying to investigators and destroying records, Monday Governor Kemp suspended District 4 Commissioner Sammie Sias. As for what happens now?

“As far as process goes as a replacement is concerned, there’s conversation right now about who’s job that will be the commission or the governor,” said Johnson.

Commissioner Johnson says this is the first time to his knowledge any sitting commissioner has been suspended. So leaders are trying to figure out the next steps.

City code says any empty position must be filled by commissioners appointing a replacement to serve out the remaining term unless the remaining term exceeds 12 months. Commissioner Sias’ term ends in December of 2022, which means commissioners must appoint a replacement but also hold a special election to find a successor. However, city leaders are working with Governor Kemp’s office for more direction.

“...Once we get an understanding of who’s job it is to do that, you’ll see action within the near future,” he said.

Until then this seat will remain empty.

Sias can petition the governor’s suspension. If he does, Governor Kemp would have to reappoint the review panel and they’d review the indictment again.

