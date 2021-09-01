Advertisement

Cam Newton headlines list of NFL players released

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL...
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Cam Newton followed Mac Jones along the sideline, holding his right hand up, waiting for the rookie quarterback to slap it after the No. 15 overall pick threw a touchdown in a preseason game Sunday night.

Newton may as well have been congratulating Jones for taking his job. The New England Patriots released Newton on Tuesday hours before NFL teams reduced rosters to 53 players.

Jones, the first QB selected in the first round during Bill Belichick’s 22 seasons in New England, takes over after Newton was a one-year stopgap following Tom Brady’s departure. Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP, headlines the list of players now seeking a new team. He was 7-8 as a starter last season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus generic
All Richmond County schools going virtual for 2 days next week
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Crashes kill 1 in Aiken County, cause injuries in Augusta
Kyadiar Oliver
Glenn Hills High teen charged with sexual assault of 14-year-old
William Burum
Man sentenced to life for violent 2017 Augusta hotel murder
From left: Dontell Harling and Jerome Wise
One suspect charged, two sought in fatal Aiken shooting

Latest News

Zeb Noland
South Carolina names former grad assistant its starting QB
Basketball
Andrew Spurlock Named Girls Varsity Basketball Coach
FILE - Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) throw a pass in the first half during Georgia's...
No. 3 Clemson rolls out revamped offense vs No. 5 Georgia
Patrick Cantlay holds the trophy after winning the Memorial golf tournament, Sunday, June 6,...
Cantlay comes up clutch to beat DeChambeau in playoff at BMW