Burke County jail going on lockdown for 14-day COVID quarantine

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is locking down the jail for a 14-day quarantine amid a surge in coronavirus cases across the CSRA.

All inmates with positive cases are currently being segregated from the remaining population. During this quarantine period, all inmates are receiving increased routine checks, along with meals, showers and medical attention.

Upon being booked into our facility, all detainees are given a rapid test for COVID-19 and individually quarantined for at least three days.

“Our local Health Department, along with our in-house medical personnel, are partnering to get every inmate tested in a timely manner,” the sheriff’s agency said in a statement.

Phone usage has been suspended to refrain from exposure to others. Inmates are still able to utilize their tablet computers for individual communication with family.

On Friday, all outside visits with face-to-face contact were suspended until further notice. Attorneys and probation officers will be allowed to speak with their clients electronically or by visitation glass windows only.

“We are happy to report that there are currently no severe cases within our facility,” the agency said. “All inmates with positive cases are experiencing very mild symptoms, if any at all.”

The jail protocols are based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and are changing to remain in compliance with those guidelines, the agency said.

As of Tuesday morning, the jail had 103 inmates with a rotating staff of correction officers. The sheriff’s agency said 95 percent of staff and 35 percent of our inmates were vaccinated against COVID.

“We are doing everything we can to keep our inmates and staff as safe as possible!” the agency said.

