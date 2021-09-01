Advertisement

Augusta shooting kills 1; suspect arrested

Peter Berkery
Peter Berkery
By Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have arrested a suspect in a killing Tuesday night at the Castle Pines Mobile Home Park.

Deputies responded just after 7:33 p.m. Tuesday to the mobile home park at 3866 Mike Padgett Highway to investigate a report of a shooting.

Upon their arrival, they found a victim who had been shot at least one time.

That individual was transported to Augusta University Medical Center and died just after midnight.

The suspect was apprehended on the scene.

Peter Berkery, 38, of the 3800 block of Mike Padgett Highway, was initially charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime. The charge will be upgraded to murder, deputies said.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen identified the victim as Raven Fulton, 21, of the 700 block of Railroad Street in Warrenton.

His body has been sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab for an autopsy, according to Bowen.

