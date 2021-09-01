Advertisement

9-year-old boy killed in fire blamed on scooter charger

New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said a 9-year-old boy died in the fire.
New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said a 9-year-old boy died in the fire.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old boy was killed and more than a dozen people were injured in a fire caused by an electric scooter that was charging overnight.

New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said Wednesday that firefighters worked “heroically” to remove 14 people from the Queens building where the fire started at around 2 a.m.

But he said that “unfortunately,” a 9-year-old boy died in the fire. Nigro said the boy’s father suffered burns trying to save his son.

The other people rescued from the fire were treated for smoke inhalation.

Nigro said e-bikes and e-scooters should never be charged overnight when people are sleeping.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus generic
All Richmond County schools going virtual for 2 days next week
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Crashes kill 1 in Aiken County, cause injuries in Augusta
Kyadiar Oliver
Glenn Hills High teen charged with sexual assault of 14-year-old
William Burum
Man sentenced to life for violent 2017 Augusta hotel murder
School generic
I-TEAM: 3 incidents unreported by Columbia County schools

Latest News

.
‘There’s rules for a reason:’ Grand Strand fishing community reacts to flounder bust
Residents still without power amidst heat wave after Ida
Apple Wallet ID
Apple to roll out digital driver’s licenses for Georgia residents
The Louisiana State Police released images Tuesday of Hurricane Ida damage along I-55 near the...
In Ida’s aftermath, no quick relief in sight for Louisiana
The Texas law would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around...
Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum