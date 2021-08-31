Storm knocks down trees as it moves through river region

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A storm caused some damage as it moved through the CSRA on both sides of the Savannah River on Tuesday afternoon.

A viewer in Thomson reported impressive lightning, thunder and high winds. She said she had a brief power outage, as well.

In Lincoln County, trees were reported down at 5500 Thomson Highway and a big oak was down near Boneville United Methodist Church in the Dearing area.

And in Columbia County, trees were reported down northeast of Harlem.

Across the river in McCormick County, trees were reported down at Highway 28 and Hopewell Church Road and Forrest Drive and Breckenridge Lane as well as 284 Old Augusta Road near Plum Branch.

In Edgefied, a tree was down on Buncombe Street.

