Schools in Burke, Emanuel counties get $10K grants from state

(WAFB)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two local school districts will get a share of $115,003 awarded by the Georgia Foundation for Public Education through a grant program meant to help rural students.

Rural Education Fund grants are flexible and can be used for a wide range of initiatives.

Locally, Burke County Middle School is getting $10,000 for the Calhouligan Nation Reading Program, an effort to make reading competitive. Specifically, classes will create reading teams where they will name the team, create a corresponding moniker flag and track how much each member of the team reads.

Also, Emanuel County Schools will get $10,000 to buy purchase virtual reality goggles for the district’s 1,892 kindergarten through fifth-grade students. The goal is to enhance the standards-driven learning environment letting kids explore the world virtually.

Ten other districts will get shares of the $115,003, as well.

Any public school or district in a Georgia county with a population of 35,000 or less was eligible to apply for a grant. Applicants were asked to propose a project to solve a challenge and drive positive student outcomes.

The foundation is funded from the sale of Georgia “Educator” or “Support Education” license tags.

