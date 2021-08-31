Advertisement

Rules don’t require advance look at Georgia legislative maps

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia state lawmakers will use the same the guidelines as in 2010 to redraw congressional, legislative and other electoral districts.

That means lawmakers are not required to give members of the public an advance look at the plans.

They’re also not required to consider whether districts give candidates from different political parties a meaningful chance to win.

Identical guidelines were presented to both House and Senate redistricting committees Monday.

The guidelines say lawmakers must consider whether they are splitting counties or precincts. Lawmakers must also consider whether a district is compact and whether communities of interest are kept whole.

A special session is expected in October or November.

MORE | Richmond County elections chief reflects on tenure

