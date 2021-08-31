Advertisement

Recent COVID surge overruns local hospitals slowing ambulance response times

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The number of COVID patients continue to grow at all of our local hospitals. We’re told inside some hospitals, hallways are lined with patients waiting in chairs. Over at AU Health doctors say hallways are lined with beds. Outside the doors you may see lines of ambulances waiting to get in.

In the past Gold Cross EMS, Richmond Counties primary ambulance service provider, has reported long wait times outside of hospitals. That’s holding ambulance units up and leaving fewer units available on the street. Now they say COVID is making those wait times even longer.

MORE: | Augusta’s Gold Cross ambulance response problems explained

On Monday, under the emergency awning at University, there were lines of ambulances. AU Health and Doctor’s Hospital had a very similar sight. It’s an issue that COVID is making worse but there’s a way you can help.

Before you make the call be prepared because you might have to wait.

“We’re seeing wait times, that in some cases may seem astronomical. But this is a direct reflection of where we are based on COVID,” said Michael Myers, Gold Cross EMS, director of business development.

An ambulance can’t just drop a patient off and go. They must complete a transfer of care to the hospital. But because ERs are full, EMS crews are sitting outside with patients waiting for an ER room to open up. Depending on the timing the wait can be anywhere from 30 minutes to as long as six hours.

“We can have a crew that can get to a hospital but, but they may have to wait there. In some cases, hours with a patient, because there’s no room inside,” he said.

In a real example from over the weekend, Gold Cross picked up a patient at 9:58 a.m. and arrived at a local hospital at 10:34 a.m. but couldn’t leave until a room was available at 6:43 p.m.

“We’ve always had wait times. COVID has extended the wait times” he said.

Myers encourages you to think before you call so you’re not taking ambulances away from possibly more critical needs.

“Because we are in these times of COVID, we have to make sure that we are using our resources in the most appropriate or efficient way as possible,” he said. “My thought processes - if you can drive yourself to an emergency room, you probably don’t need to call 911.”

Myers says they’ve even seen people calling an ambulance to get tested for COVID. Don’t do that he says, get tested outside of the hospital if possible. If you do need to be taken to the ER by ambulance have patience. You won’t be seen any quicker just because you come by ambulance. Hospitals are caring for the most critical needs first.

MORE: | Skyrocketing COVID cases send local hospitals into ‘disaster mode’

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burke County mourns the loss of school board chariman
Burke County mourns loss of school board chairman
Pleasant Home Rd. Accident
Emergency crews working accident with injuries on Pleasant Home Road in Augusta
North Augusta Department of Public Safety vehicles are lined up at the site of a shooting at...
Identity released for victim of North Augusta fatal shooting
Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.
Colonial Pipeline partially shut down, this time by Ida
The identity of a bicyclist who was hit by a car and later died has been released.
Cyclist involved in Aiken fatal crash indentified

Latest News

Kyadiar Oliver
Glenn Hills High School teen charged with sexual assault of 14-year-old
Gov. Brian Kemp on Aug. 30, 2021
Kemp boosts troops aiding hospitals, launches vaccine incentive
Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday the decision of whether children should wear masks in the...
S.C. hit with civil rights probe over ban on school mask mandates
Virtual learning
McCormick County, Williston schools go to home learning for now