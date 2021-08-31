Advertisement

Oliver Hardy Festival making a comeback this year in Harlem

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After an absence due to the pandemic, the beloved Oliver Hardy Festival will return to Harlem this year.

The Laurel and Hardy Museum announced that the event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 2.

There will be a parade, craft and food vendors, entertainment, movie shorts and other activities at the event in the hometown of Oliver Hardy, one-half of the famed duo Laurel and Hardy in the early days of film. Visitors can also go to the museum and see the Laurel and Hardy memorabilia displays as well as learn about the history of Harlem.

Local businesses will be open, as well.

The festival is traditionally held on the first Saturday of October, usually drawing about 30,000 people to the community of about 3,500.

Last year’s event had to be canceled as the nation got accustomed to the realities of the coronavirus pandemic.

