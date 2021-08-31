No. 3 Clemson rolls out revamped offense vs No. 5 Georgia

Advertisement

FILE - Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) throw a pass in the first half during Georgia's...
FILE - Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) throw a pass in the first half during Georgia's spring NCAA college football game in Athlens, Ga., in this Saturday, April 17, 2021, file photo. Monken believes his Georgia offense is "just so further ahead" than a year ago as it enters its first full season with JT Daniels at quarterback. The offense thrived in the Bulldogs' 4-0 finish after Daniels took over as the starter last season. Now, the continuity provided by Monken's second season as offensive coordinator and Daniels' return has fueled No. 5 Georgia's championship hopes for 2021.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(AP) - Clemson’s newcomers on offense will get an early test this weekend when the third-ranked Tigers face No. 5 Georgia in the season opener for both teams.

Clemson will begin what it hopes is another championship run without their two biggest offensive weapons the past three seasons in quarterback Trevor Lawrence and tailback Travis Etienne. Highly regarded QB D.J. Uiagalelei takes over for Lawrence, the NFL’s top draft pick last spring.

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is uncertain who’ll get the start at tailback in Etienne’s place against the Bulldogs in Charlotte, North Carolina Saturday night.

