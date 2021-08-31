Man sentenced to life for violent 2017 Augusta hotel murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man will spend life in prison for violently murdering an Augusta woman at a local hotel in 2017.

On Aug. 20, a jury found William Burum, 51, guilty of stabbing 26-year-old Shakera Baxter at an Augusta motel roughly four years ago. Yesterday, Burum went before Judge Jesse Stone where he was sentenced to life in prison without parole, according to court records.

On the morning of April 27, 2017, deputies found Baxter unresponsive with multiple stab wounds at the Economy Inn located at 3061 Deans Bridge Road.

Two days later, investigators arrested Burum. He was charged with murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

Burum has been held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center since his arrest.

