Richmond County staff, social workers work to locate hundreds of ‘missing’ students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County staff and social workers are out trying to locate hundreds of unaccounted for students. It’s a process typical for every year amplified and made more difficult by the pandemic.

The district said at last review roughly 700 kids were MIA. To put that in perspective, that’s the total enrollment of Hephzibah Elementary School times two. They say there are usually reasonable explanations as to where these kids are but other times the kids aren’t in the best of situations.

Tens of thousands of students in Richmond County went back to school as usual this year. But hundreds never stepped foot in class. The district refers to these students as “Unknowns” or “No shows.” Though the simplest term is just...“Missing.”

“We really just beat the bushes. Just trying to find where those students might be,” said Dr. Aronica Gloster, Director of Student Services.

The district says the majority of the 700 they’re currently looking for aren’t in danger or even playing hooky. Rather they’re a mismarked absence because their parents forgot to properly withdraw them.

“We live in a very transient district anyway. And so, on one hand, we have lots of students who may transition out due to military moves or things like that,” she said.

Though some aren’t as lucky. Some gone for more complicated reasons than a forgotten form.

“So the ‘unaccompanied minors,’ we might call them, ‘the unaccompanied student’ may be sometimes living with friends,” she said.

An issue possibly amplified over the past year.

“That 800 that was cited over the summer was higher than what we’ve seen pre-pandemic,” she said.

And now the district, along with social workers, are tasked with trying to find them. Some even becoming social media sleuths and internet detectives.

“Sometimes I’ve known schools to even look on Facebook to try and find where students are,” she said. “We also do have some students that we just got to find.”

And no matter where these kids are they’re making calls and hitting the pavement to make sure our kids are safe and learning.

The district says many schools across the country start class after Labor Day. So they’ll probably be getting more requests for records transfers and will hopefully be able to mark a good amount of kids off their list knowing they simply moved.

And the district says you can help their social workers save time and resources by making sure you always follow up with your school after a move. Even a quick phone call can get the process started.

