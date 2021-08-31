International Drug Overdose Awareness Day: where and how you can help fight the epidemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are over a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, and while doctors have been fighting the virus head strongly for months, they are still dealing with the remnants of another crisis: the opioid epidemic.

But what is an opioid?

When some hear about a drug overdose, they might think of substances like heroin or methamphetamine.

While the drug overdose crisis does extend to those substances, it also includes commonly used over-the-counter or prescription medications.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), in the late 1990s, pharmaceutical companies had reassured that patients wouldn’t become addicted to opioid pain relievers and healthcare providers began to prescribe them at greater rates.

Health officials realized this was not the case, and the HHS declared the opioid crisis as an official epidemic back in 2017.

Back then, officials reported that overdoses accounted for more than 42,000 deaths, more than any previous year on record at the time.

And an estimated 40 percent of those overdose deaths involved a prescription opioid.

Today, the CDC reports out of more than 93,000 reported drug overdoses in 2020, more than 75 percent of those were attributed to opioids.

And on average, 128 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose.

International Overdose Awareness Day, or IOAD, is a global event held on August 31 each year to reflect on the lives lost to opioids and over help to those who are battling addiction.

Locally, in Augusta, we’ve seen our communities and law enforcement host drives to allow people to safely dispose of old, unused, or stolen prescription drugs.

In October, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office will partner to hold a drug take-back event to recognize the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. You will be able to drop these off at the sheriff’s office substation at 650-A Ronald Reagan Drive in Evans, Georgia, or the Kroger on Lewiston Road.

You can also find a local public disposal in the Augusta area. You can visit any of the locations listed below or click the link to use the utility finder map:

Finder Map - Controlled Substance Public Disposal Locations

This is a list of DEA- approved controlled substance disposal locations within 50 miles of Augusta, Georgia 30909. (Source: U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration)

If you or someone you know is battling addiction, you can also call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration hotline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

The hotline is open 24/7 and is available for English and Spanish speakers.

Other large nonprofits like National Safety Council also offer tips on how you can get involved at home, like offering an education program so the community can find out more or writing to your local representatives to address the crisis.

The nonprofit even suggests simply offering a safe space for telling the stories of overdose victims.

