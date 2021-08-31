Advertisement

I-TEAM: New state data reveals local COVID trends among school-aged kids

By Meredith Anderson
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The I-Team combed through new state data and found while cases are climbing in two of our largest counties, another is finally seeing a decrease.

That decrease is in Burke County. Burke County students went back to school Monday. The district moved to virtual learning for two weeks after 44 students and three staff members tested positive in mid-August.

And now the Department of Health is labeling their cases as “Decreasing” among school-aged 5 to 17-year-old kids. DPH only uses PCR cases in their counts. No rapids and no at-home tests. Right now that accounts for 31 new COVID cases last week for kindergarteners through high schoolers. State health officials still label Burke County infections as high for the population there.

In Columbia County, 213 new positive COVID cases were documented in school-age kids in the last week. Again DPH finds that’s a high amount that is increasing week to week. There were another 30 new cases in kids 4 and under, again only PCR tests are counted.

Richmond County is reporting the highest count in our Georgia area. 250 new PCR positive cases in school-age children. Another 52 cases in children 4 and under. Both categories are listed as high for the population and increasing week to week.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burke County mourns the loss of school board chariman
Burke County mourns loss of school board chairman
Pleasant Home Rd. Accident
Emergency crews working accident with injuries on Pleasant Home Road in Augusta
North Augusta Department of Public Safety vehicles are lined up at the site of a shooting at...
Identity released for victim of North Augusta fatal shooting
Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.
Colonial Pipeline partially shut down, this time by Ida
The identity of a bicyclist who was hit by a car and later died has been released.
Cyclist involved in Aiken fatal crash indentified

Latest News

children's hospital
Local health experts warn of delta variant dangers for children
Kyadiar Oliver
Glenn Hills High School teen charged with sexual assault of 14-year-old
Hospitals overrun
Recent COVID surge overruns local hospitals slowing ambulance response times
podcast
Jessye Norman Augusta Riot podcast wins national Edward R. Murrow Award