I-TEAM: New state data reveals local COVID trends among school-aged kids

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The I-Team combed through new state data and found while cases are climbing in two of our largest counties, another is finally seeing a decrease.

That decrease is in Burke County. Burke County students went back to school Monday. The district moved to virtual learning for two weeks after 44 students and three staff members tested positive in mid-August.

And now the Department of Health is labeling their cases as “Decreasing” among school-aged 5 to 17-year-old kids. DPH only uses PCR cases in their counts. No rapids and no at-home tests. Right now that accounts for 31 new COVID cases last week for kindergarteners through high schoolers. State health officials still label Burke County infections as high for the population there.

In Columbia County, 213 new positive COVID cases were documented in school-age kids in the last week. Again DPH finds that’s a high amount that is increasing week to week. There were another 30 new cases in kids 4 and under, again only PCR tests are counted.

Richmond County is reporting the highest count in our Georgia area. 250 new PCR positive cases in school-age children. Another 52 cases in children 4 and under. Both categories are listed as high for the population and increasing week to week.

