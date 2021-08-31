Glenn Hills High School teen charged with sexual assault of 14-year-old

We want to warn you the following information contains details of the assault and reader discretion is advised.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a 14-year-old girl was raped and a 16-year-old boy is charged as an adult for the crime. The victim’s family is now speaking out in hopes that similar situations won’t happen to other girls.

“It’s for all you girls and moms because I don’t want anybody to ever feel the heartache,” said a family member of the victim.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office tells us 16-year-old Kyadiar Oliver has been charged as an adult, with one count of rape and one count of aggravated child molestation.

According to the incident report, Oliver allegedly obtained a video of the victim performing a sexual act and threatened to spread the video if she refused to engage in sexual activity with him too.

It’s an extremely disturbing situation, all amplified by technology.

“[Oliver] says to her, ‘You have to keep doing what I tell you or your video is going viral’,” said a family member.

According to a report by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, this 16-year-old threatened to spread a sexually explicit video of a girl if she did not comply with his demands.

The family member we spoke to described to us how she first heard from the victim about the rape.

“I said, ‘Hi, [victim’s name], how you doing?’ She said, ‘...I’ve got something to tell you. And I’m so sorry’,” said a family member.

The sheriff’s office tells us one 14-year-old juvenile, whose name has not been released, is charged with child exploitation and computer pornography. The sheriff’s office, and the family of the victim, say that 14-year-old boy passed an explicit video he took of the victim onto Oliver, who later used it as leverage to rape the victim.

“I said... [Victim’s name] has been raped, you need to call the police right now,” said a family member.

Now, this family member says she hopes to advocate for women and girls put in similar situations.

“These girls are being treated like slaves. No woman, girl, child deserves this ugly act of evilness,” said a family member.

And says her fight is far from over.

“I couldn’t stay silent about it,” said a family member.

The Richmond County School District confirms those two teens that were arrested were students at Glenn Hills High School. The students have been withdrawn from school until their cases work their way through the court system. After that happens, they could also face school disciplinary action as well.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of a sexual assault, you can call 706-724-5200 for a 24-hour hotline.

