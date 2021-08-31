Advertisement

Georgia electric workers rush to offer help in hurricane zone

By Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Power is sending about 500 company personnel and contract teams to help with restoration efforts after Hurricane Ida ravaged the power grid in Louisiana and Mississippi this week.

Georgia Power sent line crews, engineers and support personnel to help sister company Mississippi Power after more than 1 million homes and businesses were left without power.

A giant tower that carries key transmission lines over the Mississippi River to the New Orleans area twisted and collapsed in the storm, and power company Entergy said more than 2,000 miles of transmission lines were knocked out of service along with 216 substations. The storm also flattened utility poles, toppled trees onto power lines and caused transformers to explode.

IDA'S AFTERMATH | No power, no flights, scant drinking water

All of New Orleans and hundreds of thousands of others are in the dark with no clear timeline on when the electricity will come back on.

Louisiana’s governor said 25,000 utility workers were on the ground in the state to help restore electricity, with more on the way.

Still, his office described damage to the power grid as “catastrophic,” and power officials said it could be weeks before electricity is restored in some spots.

New Orleans officials told residents without power there was no reason to stay or return, at least for a few days.

MORE | For over a century, Red Cross aiding when natural disaster strikes

Georgia Power is a member of the mutual assistance network, which consists of hundreds of utilities from across the country.

As part of this partnership, Georgia Power is able to respond and offer assistance, providing reinforcements when needed to restore power quickly for other utilities. The company is also able to tap into this mutual assistance network if additional resources are needed to help restore power to Georgia Power customers following a major storm.

With each request for assistance from outside the Peach State, Georgia Power ensures that it has sufficient coverage to respond to local service here.

The company requested and received assistance from other utilities during several major storms that impacted Georgia Power customers previously including Hurricanes Michael and Irma.

Also in the news ...

ACROSS THE RIVER: The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded more than $250,000 to 26 local nonprofits engaged in meeting the critical needs of South Carolina communities, including food, housing and medical care. The money includes funds going to Area Churches Together Serving to address food insecurity for residents of Aiken.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.
Colonial Pipeline partially shut down, this time by Ida
Kyadiar Oliver
Glenn Hills High teen charged with sexual assault of 14-year-old
Dustin Michael Beasley
Beloved North Augusta officer passes away after long battle with COVID
Augusta Commission Sammie Sias appeared in federal court on Aug. 4, 2021.
Indicted Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias suspended
Marion Pope
Man charged with shooting at Aiken motel

Latest News

Wanted posters
Wanted posters: Can you help authorities find these people?
Dontell Harling
Man charged in fatal shooting at Aiken’s Crosland Park neighborhood
Augusta Regional Airport
Augusta airport to host pet adoptions, child cancer fundraiser
We’re about a week away from July Fourth. That was President Biden’s goal date to have 70...
‘This is absolutely wrong’: Groups harassing Ga. vaccine workers