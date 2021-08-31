Georgia electric workers rush to offer help in hurricane zone

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Power is sending about 500 company personnel and contract teams to help with restoration efforts after Hurricane Ida ravaged the power grid in Louisiana and Mississippi this week.

Georgia Power sent line crews, engineers and support personnel to help sister company Mississippi Power after more than 1 million homes and businesses were left without power.

A giant tower that carries key transmission lines over the Mississippi River to the New Orleans area twisted and collapsed in the storm, and power company Entergy said more than 2,000 miles of transmission lines were knocked out of service along with 216 substations. The storm also flattened utility poles, toppled trees onto power lines and caused transformers to explode.

All of New Orleans and hundreds of thousands of others are in the dark with no clear timeline on when the electricity will come back on.

Louisiana’s governor said 25,000 utility workers were on the ground in the state to help restore electricity, with more on the way.

Still, his office described damage to the power grid as “catastrophic,” and power officials said it could be weeks before electricity is restored in some spots.

New Orleans officials told residents without power there was no reason to stay or return, at least for a few days.

Georgia Power is a member of the mutual assistance network, which consists of hundreds of utilities from across the country.

As part of this partnership, Georgia Power is able to respond and offer assistance, providing reinforcements when needed to restore power quickly for other utilities. The company is also able to tap into this mutual assistance network if additional resources are needed to help restore power to Georgia Power customers following a major storm.

With each request for assistance from outside the Peach State, Georgia Power ensures that it has sufficient coverage to respond to local service here.

The company requested and received assistance from other utilities during several major storms that impacted Georgia Power customers previously including Hurricanes Michael and Irma.

ACROSS THE RIVER: The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded more than $250,000 to 26 local nonprofits engaged in meeting the critical needs of South Carolina communities, including food, housing and medical care. The money includes funds going to Area Churches Together Serving to address food insecurity for residents of Aiken.

