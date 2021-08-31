Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Ida brings chance for rain in CSRA today and Wednesday. Low severe weather risk.
By Tim Strong
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:49 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Temperatures will be dropping into the low to mid 70s early this morning. Winds will be light out of the south.

Moisture will be increasing today as Ida moves into the Tennessee Valley. The Storm Prediction Center currently has our region under a marginal severe weather risk mainly for the afternoon-evening. The main threat is the possibility of strong winds in storms and even a brief spin-up tornado. Highs will be hot in the low 90s. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 8-12 mph.

SPC has the CSRA under a low severe weather risk Tuesday as Ida continues to the north and east.
SPC has the CSRA under a low severe weather risk Tuesday as Ida continues to the north and east.(WRDW)

Rain chances will continue tonight and Wednesday as Ida continues moving to our north. Lows into early Wednesday will be in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Ida’s remnants will combine with a cold front on Wednesday and bring scattered showers and storms to the region during the day. Highs on Wednesday should stay in the mid to upper 80s with more clouds than sun during the day and decent rain chances. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-12 mph ahead of the front.

The cold front moves through by Thursday morning bringing a little taste of fall to the CSRA into the weekend. Unseasonably dry weather moves in with a strong surface high. Temperatures will be near normal, but humidity will be much lower with dew points in the low 60s. Highs will be near 90 Thursday through Saturday and morning lows will be down in the mid 60s Friday through Sunday morning.

