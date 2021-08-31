Man charged in fatal shooting at Aiken’s Crosland Park neighborhood

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Edgefield man has been charged in a shooting that left one person dead at Aiken’s Crosland Park neighborhood this month.

Arrest warrants states Dontell Harling, 19, shot and killed 31-year-old Earnest S. Croft on Aug. 18.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety received a call about gunshots that day at 10:48 p.m. in the 1300 block of Aldrich Street.

Officers found Croft who had suffered a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were performed by responding officers and Aiken County emergency medical crews, but Croft was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police reported the shooting is believed to be gang related.

Harling was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest records. He is currently being held in the Aiken County Detention Center.

