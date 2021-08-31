Advertisement

Man charged in fatal shooting at Aiken’s Crosland Park neighborhood

Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Edgefield man has been charged in a shooting that left one person dead at Aiken’s Crosland Park neighborhood this month.

Arrest warrants states Dontell Harling, 19, shot and killed 31-year-old Earnest S. Croft on Aug. 18.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety received a call about gunshots that day at 10:48 p.m. in the 1300 block of Aldrich Street.

Officers found Croft who had suffered a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were performed by responding officers and Aiken County emergency medical crews, but Croft was pronounced dead at the scene.

MORE | Man charged with shooting at Aiken motel

Police reported the shooting is believed to be gang related.

Harling was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest records. He is currently being held in the Aiken County Detention Center.

