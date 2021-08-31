Advertisement

Have you seen him? Man sought in assault near Butler High

Reginald Harris Jr.
Reginald Harris Jr.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are looking for the suspect in an aggravated assault that happened Monday.

Reginald Harris Jr., 20, is wanted for an aggravated assault that occurred in the 1900 block of Lumpkin Road at Elliott Park next to Butler High School, according to authorities.

MORE | Man charged with shooting at Aiken motel

Several victims stated that after visiting the park, they tried to leave in a vehicle. But a black 2020 Dodge Charger pulled in front of them to block them in the parking lot. Harris got out of the car, brandished a gun and approached one of the victims, striking her in the head several times with the firearm, authorities said.

The victims were able to get back into their vehicle to leave, but they heard three gunshots. A victim said they saw Harris fire the shots into the ground toward the rear of the victims’ vehicle, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about Harris is urged to call investigators at 706-821-1070. Deputies said to use caution, as he’s considered armed and dangerous.

He was last seen near the 5000 block of Millrose Circle in Clearwater, S.C.

Wanted posters

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.
Colonial Pipeline partially shut down, this time by Ida
Dustin Michael Beasley
Beloved North Augusta officer passes away after long battle with COVID
Kyadiar Oliver
Glenn Hills High School teen charged with sexual assault of 14-year-old
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid
Augusta Commission Sammie Sias appeared in federal court on Aug. 4, 2021.
Indicted Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias suspended

Latest News

Monday was the first day for advance voting in Georgia and people showed up by the hundreds to...
Rules don’t require advance look at Georgia legislative maps
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for August 31
Virtual learning
Schools go virtual in McCormick, Bamberg counties, Williston
North Carolina and South Carolina agencies providing relief for Hurricane Ida victims
North Carolina and South Carolina agencies providing relief for Hurricane Ida victims