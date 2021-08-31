Have you seen him? Man sought in assault near Butler High

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are looking for the suspect in an aggravated assault that happened Monday.

Reginald Harris Jr., 20, is wanted for an aggravated assault that occurred in the 1900 block of Lumpkin Road at Elliott Park next to Butler High School, according to authorities.

Several victims stated that after visiting the park, they tried to leave in a vehicle. But a black 2020 Dodge Charger pulled in front of them to block them in the parking lot. Harris got out of the car, brandished a gun and approached one of the victims, striking her in the head several times with the firearm, authorities said.

The victims were able to get back into their vehicle to leave, but they heard three gunshots. A victim said they saw Harris fire the shots into the ground toward the rear of the victims’ vehicle, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about Harris is urged to call investigators at 706-821-1070. Deputies said to use caution, as he’s considered armed and dangerous.

He was last seen near the 5000 block of Millrose Circle in Clearwater, S.C.

