Advertisement

DG Market: Dollar General rebrands, adds fresh food at Auburn store

Dollar General has rebranded and remodeled its location at 1961 Wire Rd. in Auburn.
Dollar General has rebranded and remodeled its location at 1961 Wire Rd. in Auburn.(Leonard Hall / WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Discount retailer Dollar General has rebranded and remodeled one of its Auburn locations.

After a brief closure, Dollar General reopened its store located at 1961 Wire Road. Now known as Dollar General Market, this concept offers fresh food options including fruits and vegetables. Packaged meats are also available.

Last month, the company announced plans to expand its fresh produce offering at up to 10,000 stores across the nation.

This is the chain’s first Dollar General Market in Auburn. The store is open 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.
Colonial Pipeline partially shut down, this time by Ida
Dustin Michael Beasley
Beloved North Augusta officer passes away after long battle with COVID
Kyadiar Oliver
Glenn Hills High School teen charged with sexual assault of 14-year-old
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid
Augusta Commission Sammie Sias appeared in federal court on Aug. 4, 2021.
Indicted Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias suspended

Latest News

Reginald Harris Jr.
Have you seen him? Suspect sought in aggravated assault
Monday was the first day for advance voting in Georgia and people showed up by the hundreds to...
Rules don’t require advance look at Georgia legislative maps
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for August 31
Virtual learning
Schools go virtual in McCormick, Bamberg counties, Williston
North Carolina and South Carolina agencies providing relief for Hurricane Ida victims
North Carolina and South Carolina agencies providing relief for Hurricane Ida victims