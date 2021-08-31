DG Market: Dollar General rebrands, adds fresh food at Auburn store

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Discount retailer Dollar General has rebranded and remodeled one of its Auburn locations.

After a brief closure, Dollar General reopened its store located at 1961 Wire Road. Now known as Dollar General Market, this concept offers fresh food options including fruits and vegetables. Packaged meats are also available.

Last month, the company announced plans to expand its fresh produce offering at up to 10,000 stores across the nation.

This is the chain’s first Dollar General Market in Auburn. The store is open 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily.

